Middle East Iran's overarching strategy in attacking targets in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan Iran's overarching strategy in attacking targets in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan Listen · 7:09 7:09 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about Iran's strategy after attacking targets in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan.