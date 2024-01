IRS is called to look into nonprofit for Jan. 6 rioters Democratic Congress members are calling for the IRS to scrutinize a nonprofit that supports defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and has close ties to the Trump campaign.

