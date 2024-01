Myanmar military struggles against ethnic armed groups, post-coup resistance forces Myanmar's military is reeling from a string of defeats at the hands of anti-junta forces 3 years after the February 2021 coup. Are the recent opposition successes enough to help topple the regime?

