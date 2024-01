David Oyelowo talks MLK, Role Play, and how to impress an old crush : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Actor David Oyelowo joins panelists Faith Salie, Helen Hong, and Tom Bodett to talk being mistaken for MLK, how a crush led to his acting career, and more.



Get access to bonus episodes, sponsor-free listening, and the chance to participate in a quiz with Peter Sagal when you sign up for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!+ at plus.npr.org/waitwait.

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! David Oyelowo talks MLK, Role Play, and how to impress an old crush David Oyelowo talks MLK, Role Play, and how to impress an old crush Listen · 48:02 48:02 Enlarge this image Kevin Winter/Getty Images Kevin Winter/Getty Images David Oyelowo is a celebrated actor who's played everything from old west lawmen to MLK. His newest movie is called Role Play, but what does he know about Roll Play, or games played with rolling balls? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor