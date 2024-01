Clive Owen on playing Sam Spade in the AMC series 'Monsieur Spade' NPR's Scott Simon asks Clive Owen about playing an older, slower Sam Spade in the AMC series "Monsieur Spade."

Television Clive Owen on playing Sam Spade in the AMC series 'Monsieur Spade' Clive Owen on playing Sam Spade in the AMC series 'Monsieur Spade' Listen · 6:43 6:43 NPR's Scott Simon asks Clive Owen about playing an older, slower Sam Spade in the AMC series "Monsieur Spade." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor