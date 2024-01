Saturday Sports: NFL divisional playoffs, the end of Sports Illustrated? NPR's Scott Simon and ESPN's Michelle Steele discuss the NFL divisional playoffs and what looks like the end of "Sports Illustrated."

Sports Saturday Sports: NFL divisional playoffs, the end of Sports Illustrated? Saturday Sports: NFL divisional playoffs, the end of Sports Illustrated? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon and ESPN's Michelle Steele discuss the NFL divisional playoffs and what looks like the end of "Sports Illustrated." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor