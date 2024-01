In Oregon, some see the benefits of psychedelic treatment for mental health conditions When Oregon legalized psilocybin, it did so under a bill that specifically cited the drug's efficacy in treating mental health conditions. Centers are now opening their doors across the state.

Health In Oregon, some see the benefits of psychedelic treatment for mental health conditions In Oregon, some see the benefits of psychedelic treatment for mental health conditions Audio will be available later today. When Oregon legalized psilocybin, it did so under a bill that specifically cited the drug's efficacy in treating mental health conditions. Centers are now opening their doors across the state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor