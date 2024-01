A rat-shaped hole on a Chicago sidewalk is attracting tourists and locals Is it a squirrel? No, it looks like a rat, and the splat of an imprint on a Chicago sidewalk is getting lots of attention as people come to take a look.

Strange News A rat-shaped hole on a Chicago sidewalk is attracting tourists and locals A rat-shaped hole on a Chicago sidewalk is attracting tourists and locals Listen · 2:41 2:41 Is it a squirrel? No, it looks like a rat, and the splat of an imprint on a Chicago sidewalk is getting lots of attention as people come to take a look. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor