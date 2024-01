Ruth Wilson on her new series 'The Woman in the Wall' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with actor Ruth Wilson about her new series, "The Woman in the Wall." It's a crime drama about the notorious asylums for unwed mothers run by the Catholic Church in Ireland.

