After recent layoffs, the future of Sports Illustrated is uncertain NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Washington Post reporter Ben Strauss about recent layoffs at Sports Illustrated and the future of the revered magazine.

Media After recent layoffs, the future of Sports Illustrated is uncertain After recent layoffs, the future of Sports Illustrated is uncertain Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Washington Post reporter Ben Strauss about recent layoffs at Sports Illustrated and the future of the revered magazine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor