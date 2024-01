Black women in academia face unique challenges on the job Black women face unique pressures and challenges in academia. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with professor Joy Gaston Gayles of NC State University about she's seen this play out in higher education.

Race Black women in academia face unique challenges on the job Black women in academia face unique challenges on the job Audio will be available later today. Black women face unique pressures and challenges in academia. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with professor Joy Gaston Gayles of NC State University about she's seen this play out in higher education. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor