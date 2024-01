Billie Joe Armstrong on Green Day's latest album 'Saviors' Green Day has been critical of American society for decades, and its new album, "Saviors" is no exception. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong talks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about it.

Music Billie Joe Armstrong on Green Day's latest album 'Saviors'

Audio will be available later today.