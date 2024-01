Nigerian police rescue 5 kidnapped sisters in rare outcome after public outrage Police in Nigeria have rescued five sisters who were kidnapped in the capital in early January. The fate of the sisters has gripped a country where kidnapping has become an epidemic.

