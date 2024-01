Last 2 major GOP presidential candidates prepare for New Hampshire primary Voters in the Granite State will cast their ballots on Tuesday for a Republican presidential candidate. Donald Trump still has a lead over Nikki Haley, who came in third in last week's Iowa caucuses.

