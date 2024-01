Young Republicans tried to focus GOP presidential contenders to act on climate change Ahead of New Hampshire's primary, conservatives concerned about climate change were pushing GOP presidential candidates to not only talk about the issue, but pitch plans to reduce environmental harm.

