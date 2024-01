Some NFL fans say they're sick of Taylor Swift coverage during games Out of the 11 Kansas City Chiefs games she's been to, the team has won eight of them. The latest was a thriller against Buffalo Bills — her boyfriend Travis Kelce scored two touchdowns.

