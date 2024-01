Top adviser to Ukraine's president makes the case for for the U.S. to resume aid Andriy Yermak, top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tells NPR's Steve Inskeep that Ukraine has an "urgent" need for sustained military aid.

Europe Top adviser to Ukraine's president makes the case for for the U.S. to resume aid Top adviser to Ukraine's president makes the case for for the U.S. to resume aid Audio will be available later today. Andriy Yermak, top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tells NPR's Steve Inskeep that Ukraine has an "urgent" need for sustained military aid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor