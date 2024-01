Chicago residents want to preserve a newly famous landmark: the rat hole The rat-shaped indentation in a sidewalk became a social media sensation and tourist spot. Apparently someone didn't love it and filled in the hole. Fans, however, went out and restored it.

National Chicago residents want to preserve a newly famous landmark: the rat hole Chicago residents want to preserve a newly famous landmark: the rat hole Listen · 0:27 0:27 The rat-shaped indentation in a sidewalk became a social media sensation and tourist spot. Apparently someone didn't love it and filled in the hole. Fans, however, went out and restored it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor