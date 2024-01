Stanford's VanDerveer sets record for most college basketball coaching wins Stanford's Tara VanDerveer now holds the record for most coaching wins in NCAA basketball history — men's or women's. NPR's A Martinez talks to Ben Pickman of The Athletic.

Sports Stanford's VanDerveer sets record for most college basketball coaching wins Stanford's Tara VanDerveer now holds the record for most coaching wins in NCAA basketball history — men's or women's. NPR's A Martinez talks to Ben Pickman of The Athletic.