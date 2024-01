Detroit rejoices as Lions win their second playoffs game in decades It's an exciting time for Detroit. The city's NFL football team, the Detroit Lions, won its 2nd playoff game this season, ending a decades-long drought and bringing some joy to long suffering fans.

Sports Detroit rejoices as Lions win their second playoffs game in decades Detroit rejoices as Lions win their second playoffs game in decades Listen · 4:43 4:43 It's an exciting time for Detroit. The city's NFL football team, the Detroit Lions, won its 2nd playoff game this season, ending a decades-long drought and bringing some joy to long suffering fans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor