Supreme Court will allow removal of razor wire border barrier in Texas The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to grant the Biden administration's request to vacate a lower court's injunction in a case involving razor wire placed along Texas' border with Mexico.

Law Supreme Court will allow removal of razor wire border barrier in Texas Supreme Court will allow removal of razor wire border barrier in Texas Listen · 3:45 3:45 The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to grant the Biden administration's request to vacate a lower court's injunction in a case involving razor wire placed along Texas' border with Mexico. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor