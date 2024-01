Biden isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire. Some Democrats will write his name in President Biden shunned New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. But state Democratic leaders have championed a write-in campaign, anyway.

Elections Biden isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire. Some Democrats will write his name in Biden isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire. Some Democrats will write his name in Listen · 3:06 3:06 President Biden shunned New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary. But state Democratic leaders have championed a write-in campaign, anyway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor