After a year in space, NASA astronaut reflects on the unexpectedly long trip NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who holds the U.S. record for longest space flight, about his unexpectedly long stay aboard the International Space Station.

Space After a year in space, NASA astronaut reflects on the unexpectedly long trip After a year in space, NASA astronaut reflects on the unexpectedly long trip Listen · 8:14 8:14 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who holds the U.S. record for longest space flight, about his unexpectedly long stay aboard the International Space Station. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor