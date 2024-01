Why tens of thousands of California State faculty are on strike As many as 29,000 faculty members of the largest higher education network began striking against the California State University system on Monday. They're demanding a pay increase and other benefits.

Education Why tens of thousands of California State faculty are on strike Why tens of thousands of California State faculty are on strike Listen · 3:48 3:48 As many as 29,000 faculty members of the largest higher education network began striking against the California State University system on Monday. They're demanding a pay increase and other benefits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor