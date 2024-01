Director Norman Jewison, known for 'Moonstruck' and 'Fiddler on the Roof,' dies at 97 Norman Jewison has died. He directed a number of celebrated classics, including In The Heat Of The Night, Moonstruck and the musical adaptations of Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Norman Jewison has died. He directed a number of celebrated classics, including In The Heat Of The Night, Moonstruck and the musical adaptations of Fiddler on the Roof and Jesus Christ Superstar.