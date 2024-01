How War Changed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy : Fresh Air Time correspondent Simon Shuster has been interviewing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since 2019, when Zelenskyy was still a famous entertainer and satirist. Shuster talks about Zelenskyy's rise to power, the infamous call with Trump that led to Trump's first impeachment, and how the war with Russia has changed him. Shuster's new book is The Showman.

Fresh Air How War Changed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy How War Changed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Listen · 46:00 46:00 Time correspondent Simon Shuster has been interviewing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since 2019, when Zelenskyy was still a famous entertainer and satirist. Shuster talks about Zelenskyy's rise to power, the infamous call with Trump that led to Trump's first impeachment, and how the war with Russia has changed him. Shuster's new book is The Showman. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor