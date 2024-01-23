Accessibility links
Ask An Intimacy Coordinator : 1A When you look up the word "intimate" in the dictionary, there are a few definitions. They include things like warmth, private, sex, personal, and familiarity.

Our "Ask A" series returns, this time to talk to intimacy coordinators about their work.

Parts of Hollywood production teams have practiced parts of the role for years. But the job itself is still in its youth.

We discuss what it takes to do this work and the impact it's had on workspaces so far.

People attend an intimacy workshop run by Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC). TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

People attend an intimacy workshop run by Intimacy Directors and Coordinators (IDC).

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Intimacy can start with the brushing of fingertips, delicately grazing your hand on someone's cheek.

And end with far more.

