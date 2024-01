Morning news brief Donald Trump and Nikki Haley face off in New Hampshire primary, Israel floats a two-month ceasefire in Gaza, and the parents of a teen who killed four at his school near Detroit in 2021 face trial.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:09 11:09 Donald Trump and Nikki Haley face off in New Hampshire primary, Israel floats a two-month ceasefire in Gaza, and the parents of a teen who killed four at his school near Detroit in 2021 face trial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor