Can Israel accomplish 2 goals: recovering hostages and attacking Hamas? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas about how Israel's government is balancing its goal of destroying Hamas with the desire to save hostages held by the group.

Middle East Can Israel accomplish 2 goals: recovering hostages and attacking Hamas? Can Israel accomplish 2 goals: recovering hostages and attacking Hamas? Listen · 4:58 4:58 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to former Israeli diplomat Alon Pinkas about how Israel's government is balancing its goal of destroying Hamas with the desire to save hostages held by the group. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor