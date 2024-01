Norman Jewison, director of 'Moonstruck,' 'Fiddler on the Roof,' dies at 97 Filmmaker Norman Jewison, whose credits include Moonstruck, Fiddler on the Roof and In the Heat of the Night, has died. He was 97.

Obituaries Norman Jewison, director of 'Moonstruck,' 'Fiddler on the Roof,' dies at 97 Norman Jewison, director of 'Moonstruck,' 'Fiddler on the Roof,' dies at 97 Listen · 2:58 2:58 Filmmaker Norman Jewison, whose credits include Moonstruck, Fiddler on the Roof and In the Heat of the Night, has died. He was 97. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor