A recipe from Reese Witherspoon has captured attention on social media

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. A recipe from Reese Witherspoon captured attention on social media. The Hollywood star scoops snow off a car into a mug and adds chocolate, salted caramel syrups and cold brew coffee. She called it a snow salt choccocino (ph). People on TikTok were dismayed. Is it safe to eat snow off a car? A debate has raged, but Witherspoon maintains that no matter what, the chilly drink was delicious. It's MORNING EDITION.

