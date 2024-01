Panama Canal reduces traffic by more than a 3rd because of severe drought conditions NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Robert Handfield, professor of operations and supply chain management at North Carolina State University, about the bottle neck the reduction in traffic is causing.

