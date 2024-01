4 Trump speeches analyzed: He talks a lot about immigration and himself NPR's Steve Inskeep analyzes a series of speeches by Donald Trump and finds the former president focusing on immigration and himself. Two speeches in Iowa and two in New Hampshire were analyzed.

Politics 4 Trump speeches analyzed: He talks a lot about immigration and himself 4 Trump speeches analyzed: He talks a lot about immigration and himself Listen · 7:41 7:41 NPR's Steve Inskeep analyzes a series of speeches by Donald Trump and finds the former president focusing on immigration and himself. Two speeches in Iowa and two in New Hampshire were analyzed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor