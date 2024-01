Cam McCormick, college football tight end, will play an unprecedented 9th season The NCAA granted McCormick extra years of eligibility after he had several seasons end by injuries at the University of Oregon. He will play an unprecedented ninth season at the University of Miami.

The NCAA granted McCormick extra years of eligibility after he had several seasons end by injuries at the University of Oregon. He will play an unprecedented ninth season at the University of Miami.