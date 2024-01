Mexico's lawsuit against American gun manufacturers is revived by appeals court An appeals court revived a lawsuit brought by Mexico against U.S. gun manufacturers, whose guns fueled violence by cartels. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with the country's co-counsel, Jonathan Lowy.

