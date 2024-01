Benito the giraffe leaves his shabby park for a better home in southern Mexico Following pressure from animal advocates, a giraffe named Benito is being transferred from a shabby park in the border city of Ciudad Juarez to a more spacious wildlife park in southern Mexico.

