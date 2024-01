If the border deal gets through Senate Republicans, it could still fail in the House While conservatives argue that new border policies should wait for a Republican president, some House moderates say it's time to address the crisis at the border.

Politics If the border deal gets through Senate Republicans, it could still fail in the House If the border deal gets through Senate Republicans, it could still fail in the House Listen · 3:42 3:42 While conservatives argue that new border policies should wait for a Republican president, some House moderates say it's time to address the crisis at the border. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor