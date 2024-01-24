Hear us out: We ban left turns and other big ideas

Simon McGill/Malachite Photography/Getty Images

On today's episode, we have three big economic ideas for your consideration – ideas that could potentially improve the economy and make us more efficient.

First, what if we ban left turns on roads? Then, what if we gave every new baby ... a trust fund? And lastly, what if we completely got rid of U.S. congressional districts?

That's all on today's episode.

