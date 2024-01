Israel destroys hundreds of educational institutions in Gaza since the war started NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ahmed Alhussaina of the demolished Israa University in Gaza City. Israel has destroyed more than 390 educational institutions in Gaza since the war against Hamas began.

Middle East Israel destroys hundreds of educational institutions in Gaza since the war started Israel destroys hundreds of educational institutions in Gaza since the war started Listen · 4:08 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ahmed Alhussaina of the demolished Israa University in Gaza City. Israel has destroyed more than 390 educational institutions in Gaza since the war against Hamas began.