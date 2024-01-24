A British wildlife park has 8 birds that have not been on their best behavior

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

A British wildlife park has eight birds that have not been on their best behaviour. The African grey parrots love to shout expletives and squawk swearwords. The highly intelligent animals learn through mimicry, so the park put the parrots with a large flock that does not know curse words, hoping they'll learn to squawk something different. I wonder who it was who cursed around them in the first place.

It's MORNING EDITION.

