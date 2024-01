Argentina's new libertarian president and unions are headed for a showdown Thousands of workers in Argentina plan to launch a total strike, in protest over economic reforms. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Natalie Alcoba, a journalist based in Buenos Aires.

Latin America Argentina's new libertarian president and unions are headed for a showdown Argentina's new libertarian president and unions are headed for a showdown Listen · 3:39 3:39 Thousands of workers in Argentina plan to launch a total strike, in protest over economic reforms. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Natalie Alcoba, a journalist based in Buenos Aires. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor