Trump won N.H. primary, but Haley says there's no reason to quit the race The Republican primary in New Hampshire is over but the race for the presidential nomination continues between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Up next? Nevada and Haley's home state of South Carolina.

Politics Trump won N.H. primary, but Haley says there's no reason to quit the race Trump won N.H. primary, but Haley says there's no reason to quit the race Listen · 3:43 3:43 The Republican primary in New Hampshire is over but the race for the presidential nomination continues between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Up next? Nevada and Haley's home state of South Carolina. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor