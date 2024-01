Longtime CBS host on TV and radio, Charles Osgood dies at 91 CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and that the cause was dementia, according to his family. Osgood could write essays and light verse — as well as report hard news.

Longtime CBS host on TV and radio, Charles Osgood dies at 91 CBS reported that Osgood died Tuesday at his home in New Jersey and that the cause was dementia, according to his family. Osgood could write essays and light verse — as well as report hard news.