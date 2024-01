Why a high number of Israeli soldiers in Gaza have died by friendly fire or accidents Nearly one fifth of all Israeli soldier deaths in Gaza have been due to accidents or friendly fire. Military experts say that number is high even for urban conflict.

Middle East Why a high number of Israeli soldiers in Gaza have died by friendly fire or accidents Nearly one fifth of all Israeli soldier deaths in Gaza have been due to accidents or friendly fire. Military experts say that number is high even for urban conflict.