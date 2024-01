Talking Millennial stereotypes and a misunderstood generation of women NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kate Kennedy, author of One in a Millennial: On Friendships, Feelings, Fangirls and Fitting In, which explores the experience of being a millennial woman.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Kate Kennedy, author of One in a Millennial: On Friendships, Feelings, Fangirls and Fitting In, which explores the experience of being a millennial woman.