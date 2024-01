Fulton County DA Fani Willis scrutinized after allegations from a Trump codefendant NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Former U.S. Ambassador Norman Eisen about the growing accusations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Law Fulton County DA Fani Willis scrutinized after allegations from a Trump codefendant Fulton County DA Fani Willis scrutinized after allegations from a Trump codefendant Listen · 5:42 5:42 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Former U.S. Ambassador Norman Eisen about the growing accusations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor