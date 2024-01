In Israel, anger at Netanyahu is getting louder Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he'll face questions about responsibility for Palestinian deaths when the war is over, but there are signs that that reckoning is already approaching.

Middle East In Israel, anger at Netanyahu is getting louder In Israel, anger at Netanyahu is getting louder Listen · 7:20 7:20 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he'll face questions about responsibility for Palestinian deaths when the war is over, but there are signs that that reckoning is already approaching. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor