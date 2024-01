New Brennan Center senior advisor warns of the threat that Trump poses to democracy Journalist Barton Gellman has covered national security issues for many years. He now joins the Brennan Center as senior advisor on attacks on democracy around the 2024 election.

Politics New Brennan Center senior advisor warns of the threat that Trump poses to democracy New Brennan Center senior advisor warns of the threat that Trump poses to democracy Listen · 8:04 8:04 Journalist Barton Gellman has covered national security issues for many years. He now joins the Brennan Center as senior advisor on attacks on democracy around the 2024 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor