How The War Between Israel And Hamas Is Widening : Fresh Air New York Times correspondent David Sanger says that Iran and its proxies are posing new challenges: "We're seeing outbreaks of low-level but highly damaging conflict all over the region."



Also, John Powers reviews the new Mexican film Tótem.

Fresh Air How The War Between Israel And Hamas Is Widening How The War Between Israel And Hamas Is Widening Listen · 45:22 45:22 New York Times correspondent David Sanger says that Iran and its proxies are posing new challenges: "We're seeing outbreaks of low-level but highly damaging conflict all over the region."



Also, John Powers reviews the new Mexican film Tótem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor