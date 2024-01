U.S. scientist's book about tea is making quite a splash in the U.K. In her book Steeped: The Chemistry Of Tea, Michelle Francl claims that the secret to the perfect cup is adding a pinch of salt. British social media users were not amused.

Food U.S. scientist's book about tea is making quite a splash in the U.K. U.S. scientist's book about tea is making quite a splash in the U.K. Listen · 0:28 0:28 In her book Steeped: The Chemistry Of Tea, Michelle Francl claims that the secret to the perfect cup is adding a pinch of salt. British social media users were not amused. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor